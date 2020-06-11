Morgan County school board accepts superintendent’s resignation, names interim replacement

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night, the Morgan County school board voted to accept the retirement and resignation of Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr. Hopkins’ last day in office will be June 30.
Hopkins is leaving to rake over as superintendent at Fayetteville City Schools.
The school board also named Dee Fowler as interim superintendent. Fowler will take office on July 1.
The search begins immediately for a replacement superintendent to serve the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which ends in November 2022. The nationwide search will be conducted by Huntsville law firm Lanier Ford.
The school board says the job will be posted immediately with the hope of returning a list of finalists by July 14. Those finalists would then be interviewed by school board members.
The school board hopes to have a permanent replacement named by Aug. 17.
