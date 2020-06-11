Morgan County moving forward to replace Superintendent

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County school board is looking for a new superintendent and the process is already well underway.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the board plans to vote on an interim superintendent to hold down the fort while they search for a full time leader. Current superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. will be leaving June 30th after accepting an offer to lead the Fayetteville, Tennessee school system.
“I have been working with an attorney and we have a timeline in place and a process for anybody that’s interested in the position to apply.” said board chairman John Holley. The interim superintendent would begin work on July 1st. There’s no timeline right now for finding a permanent replacement, but those details will be discussed at today’s meeting.
Julie Clausen, chairwoman of the Morgan County Republican Party Executive Committee, said it’s up to the school board to hire a superintendent to fill out the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which expires in November 2022. She said if the board is unable to find a replacement, State School Superintendent Eric Mackey would appoint a successor.
The meeting will be live streamed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at morgank12.org/live.
