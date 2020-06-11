Huntsville nurse returns home after treating COVID-19 patients in New York

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville nurse who worked on the COVID-19 front lines for two months in New York is back home.
Jessica Upton says the experience changed her life.
Living in Huntsville her entire life, she always dreamed of visiting New York City.
She never thought her first trip there would be working on the front lines, saving the lives of COVID-19 patients.
“I’ve always wanted to go to a Broadway. I’ve always been in performing arts, I’ve always loved it, and I always wanted to see ‘Lion King.’ The irony of it is that ‘Lion King’ was playing when they got shut down," Upton said.
For 58 days, Upton walked through an empty, lifeless Times Square.
Working on the COVID floor in Harlem was challenging, Upton says. But as her term came to an end, things started looking up.
“What’s happening to New York is heartbreaking, but New York has a way of bouncing back I’ve seen. New York’s really hard to leave, but New York’s coming back. They had no deaths from COVID the day before I left so that says a lot. I can see why they didn’t need me anymore, which is sad, but it’s bittersweet," she said.
As New York begins its first phase of reopening, Alabama is far ahead into phase two.
Upton says she knows there’s a difference in geographical space and population here. However, she still wants people to know COVID is very relevant.
“You don’t necessarily have to live in fear, but you should know what’s going on. Be aware of the numbers and what they’re doing, be aware of who you’re around," she said.
Upton says she’s thankful for her experience and hopes people can learn from a nurse who was there on the front lines.
