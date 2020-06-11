Huntsville City Council hosting meeting to seek public response to recent protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Huntsville City Council members will provide the community with an opportunity to express their concerns on recent protests and provide them with a solution.
“Yes, everybody can make a comment, however understand complaining is not useful at this stage," said Francis Akridge, Huntville City Council member.
After last week’s protest that resulted in protesters being tear gassed by Huntsville Police downtown, Akridge is inviting community members to address their concerns.
“If you inundate any of your city council members with complaints, we like police officers are human, we get hungry, we get tired, we’re there for you but the real place where the understanding happens is at their office in your neighborhood," said Akridge.
The resolution presented will ask the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council to review the facts that led up to the events, how to address future handlings of the expression of first amendment rights and lessons learned from the police department.
Joy Bragg is a member of ENUF.
She and other members have organized a City Council Protest for Thursday and said that with the help of city leaders and their voices, she is hopeful they can put an end to racial injustices.
“We want them to know that we are not being violent in anyway, we are not looting, we are not rioting we are peacefully protesting to let you know that we think that some of the things that have been going on and the lives that have been taken is injustice and not right and we want answers,” said Bragg.
The protest for Thursday will begin at 5 p.m.
The city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., anyone who would like to address their concerns can register in the lobby if you’d like to speak.
