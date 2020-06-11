Grissom alum Justin Foscue picked by Texas Rangers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Justin Foscue is headed to the show.
The Grissom alum and Mississippi State alum was picked 14th by the Texas Rangers.
Former coaches, friends, family were all there to celebrate the journey to the Majors.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid. My advisor gave me a call and said look out for 14 with the Rangers. At that moment I kindof envisioned my who,e career in the back of my head. All the hard work I’ve put in, all the people that mentored me and supported me, that have helped me get to this point, that’s really what basically was going through my head,” Foscue said.
