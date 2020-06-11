COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 848 new cases in 24 hours

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:31 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 22,474 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 750 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 278,455 tests.

In the last 14 days, 85,382 tests have been reported to the state with. 5,925 people testing positive.

The state reports 2,165 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 13,508 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JUNE 11

COUNTY JUNE 11 CASES (10 a.m.) JUNE 10 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 230 219 +11
Cullman 220 212 +8
DeKalb 291 278 +13
Franklin 652 634 +18
Jackson 107 101 +6
Lauderdale 207 196 +11
Lawrence 60 58 +2
Limestone 162 151 +11
Madison 428 413 +15
Marshall 786 764 +22
Morgan 477 456 +21

