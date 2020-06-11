Clear & comfortable night with a great Friday

For our Thursday temperatures are more mild than yesterday with a big break from the humidity.
That’s all thanks to a cold front yesterday. Cooler temperatures have settled over us here in the Tennessee Valley, with little to no chance of rain tonight through this weekend. So if you have any plans coming up, it’s looking like a great next few days.
Along with temperatures, the humidity has dropped giving us more comfortable afternoons and evenings. An area of high pressure to the North of us will keep us clear of any rain through Sunday with highs remaining in the lower 80s. A more comfortable heat going into the weekend. Headed into early next week more summer like temperatures are in store with highs reaching the upper 80s and even the low 90s.
Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the next 7 days with the next system holding off until late next week.
