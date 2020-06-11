City of Florence out nearly $300,000 after ransomware hack

Florence city leaders agreed to work with a cyber security firm called Arete Advisors shortly after getting the warning. They’ve recommended paying the ransom. Arete told the council the hackers that will receive the ransom have a reputation for not attacking a system or releasing information any longer once ransom is paid. They said the organization survives on that reputation, because if it does not live up to its end of the deal, the next entity it attacks would be less likely to pay. The idea didn’t sit well with councilman David Bradley, but ultimately he agreed the experts had a point. “Everything in my being says to not negotiate with anyone if it’s my personal information,” Councilman David Bradley said. “But where I’m coming from is that I don’t feel like it’s my personal information. I feel like it’s everybody else’s.”