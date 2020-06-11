Athens school superintendent on leave; acting replacement named

Trey Holladay and Beth Patton (Source: Athens City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 11, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 8:43 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night, the Athens city school board voted unanimously to place Superintendent Trey Holladay on paid leave.

A school spokeswoman said Holladay requested the leave.

This comes after FBI agent executed a “law enforcement action” at Holladay’s home this week. The nature of the investigation is not yet confirmed, but Holladay’s attorney says he has not been charged.

Beth Patton has been named the acting superintendent. She is the school system’s student services director.

