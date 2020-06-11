Athens City Council approve protective equipment funds for police

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens police officers are getting more gear.
The City Council unanimously approved Police Chief Floyd Johnson’s request to purchase more protective equipment for his officers.
The equipment, 48 helmets and up to 24 shields, will cost about $6,300.
The funding comes from the drug task force and confiscated money funds.
Johnson told our news partners at the News Courier that purchasing the equipment has been on his mind for some time and the current state of the country made him decide to finally make the purchase.
