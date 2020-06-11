Arts Huntsville receives $100,000 grant for arts-based instruction in area schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Endowment for the Arts had some good news for Arts Huntsville this week.
Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved an Art Works award of $100,000 to Arts Huntsville for the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative’s planning process for rural schools in its six school district service area.
The project will support the development of a plan for arts-based instruction in area schools.
“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We celebrate organizations like Arts Huntsville and the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.”
“Since its creation in 2018, the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative has partnered with teachers and administrators in Madison County, Limestone County, Huntsville City and Athens City Schools to expand arts-based learning for area students,” said Karen Anderson, director of the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative.
“To date, this program has been supported by the Alabama State Council on the Arts through support from the Alabama State Legislature. With new support from the National Endowment for the Arts, we will expand this work in our rural schools while continuing our programs and services across all six school districts in our service area.”
The North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative is based at Arts Huntsville. The organization will work collectively with school and community partners to develop a common agenda and plan that will be supported by professional development programs for teachers and artists and tracked through shared evaluation and assessment.
“I was honored to help announce the launch of the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative in 2018 and believe that arts instruction is key in a child’s overall development,” said Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon.
“The arts strengthen our students’ social and emotional learning and also teach the creativity necessary to conceive solutions for a better tomorrow. We are proud of the National Endowment for the Arts’ investment in the good work happening in our state.”
Learn more about the North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative, visit www.artshuntsville.org.
