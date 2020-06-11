Alabama sets new COVID-19 case record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, Alabama logged 846 cases of COVID-19.
Just to give you some perspective, the average for the past week is 439 a day, so this is close to double.
"We are having a lot of new cases in the State of Alabama, in fact, today is the day we reported the most cases, the most new cases in the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers at the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Dr. Landers says that’s due to several factors, including large crowds on Memorial Day weekend and a data delay last week on the ADPH dashboard. She says now is not the time to relax safety measures.
"Reducing contact with other people, social distancing measures, respiratory hygiene measures, use of cloth face coverings,” Dr. Landers listed as she described measures that should continue.
In the next two weeks, data will emerge following large gatherings of protests and rallies, which could yield another increase.
"We need to see these numbers decline, not rise,” said Landers. She says social distancing needs to become a way of life until there is a vaccine. We also asked her about the rise in hospitalizations.
The number of hospitalizations are up over the past week, with 647 hospitalized as of yesterday.
"Our medical community, our hospital community, is handling the load of COVID-19 patients that they are encountering,” said Landers.
That could change if numbers continue to increase.
"The overarching message with COVID-19 remains we don’t want people to get COVID-19 or to get to the hospital point because it could overwhelm our hospitals, our doctors, our nurses,” Landers said.
At least 13,500 people are listed as recovered out of more than 22,000 cases statewide since early March.
