2 UAH employees test positive for coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two UAH employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
The first of those employees works at Shelbie King Hall. UAH was notified on May 30.
Four people who came in close contact with that person are under quarantine.
The second employee works at Von Braun Research Hall. UAH was informed on Tuesday.
Three other employees who worked near them are also under quarantine.
Both buildings have been disinfected, and the areas where the employees work are currently off limits.
