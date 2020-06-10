Start date for Florence City Schools moved to Aug. 20

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new start date for students of Florence City Schools will be Aug. 20.
The board of education adopted a revised student calendar for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year during Tuesday’s meeting.
School systems across the state have been urged to delay their student start dates by the Alabama State Department of Education and State Superintendent Eric Mackey.
School leaders say this delay in bringing students back to campuses will give teachers and staff extra time to prepare for the fall semester.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.