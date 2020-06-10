Scattered storms today as a cold front brings changes

Happy Wednesday! We have one more day of the muggy weather before a nice break begins.
The humidity is high once again this morning and that is keeping our temperatures into the mid even the upper 70s to start the day across the Tennessee Valley. We are in for another hot, humid, and stormy day across the Valley as our temperatures will be back into the mid-80s for the afternoon. Some spots may make the upper 80s and low 90s if we see some breaks in the clouds and a little bit of sunshine. That will charge up the atmosphere enough that we will see some storms develop this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Before the front gets here we will still see strong south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Storms are most likely to the east of I-65 this afternoon and evening, and have the potential to be strong. The biggest threats with these storms today will be gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and heavy rain.
The cold front will sweep through this evening and that will usher in plenty of changes as we move into the end of the week. The biggest change you will feel is in humidity. It will be much drier and much more comfortable to round out our week. This will lead to overnight temperatures down into the upper 50s and low 60s, which also means your A/C might get a break! It will stay dry and seasonable through the weekend with sunshine every day and highs into the low to mid 80s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
