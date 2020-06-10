Scattered storms today as a cold front brings changes

The humidity is high once again this morning and that is keeping our temperatures into the mid even the upper 70s to start the day across the Tennessee Valley. We are in for another hot, humid, and stormy day across the Valley as our temperatures will be back into the mid-80s for the afternoon. Some spots may make the upper 80s and low 90s if we see some breaks in the clouds and a little bit of sunshine. That will charge up the atmosphere enough that we will see some storms develop this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Before the front gets here we will still see strong south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Storms are most likely to the east of I-65 this afternoon and evening, and have the potential to be strong. The biggest threats with these storms today will be gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and heavy rain.