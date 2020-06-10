Plans underway to reopen University of Alabama System campuses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Plans are underway to reopen campuses that are part of the University of Alabama System.
The plan calls for a phased reopening of campuses in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Huntsville.
The guidelines also call for all returning students to be tested for COVID-19.
If there are not enough tests to do that, then the plan says students showing symptoms, or those coming from COVID-19 hotspots should be tested.
Once back on campus, students will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.
“Our entire UA System – UA, UAB, UAH and the UAB Health System – is dedicating all possible resources to reopen our campuses in a manner that will be the gold standard for colleges and universities across the nation. While we do not know when our students will return, when they do we will be ready to welcome them to the safest campuses in America,” the University of Alabama System stated.
For additional information, visit this link.
