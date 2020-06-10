Minor chemical spill at Redstone Arsenal forced some workers to shelter-in-place on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal reported a chemical spill on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. using the mass phone notification system.
The spill is located in the area of Building 4500. This location is near Marshall Space Flight Center.
A quarter-mile radius blockade has been instituted.
Employees in Building 4500 have been ordered to shelter-in-place at this time.
Arsenal officials issued a brief update at noon on Wednesday:
There was a minor chemical spill in a lab environment in building 4500 near Martin Road. There are no injuries and no damage reported.
The Redstone Arsenal Fire Department has secured the scene, and appropriate precautions are being taken in the immediate area to ensure the continued safety, security and well-being of our workforce.
Shortly after noon, the fire department reopened Martin Road for normal traffic and lifted the shelter-in-place.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.