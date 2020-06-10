Man charged in 2017 murder and kidnapping still waiting for trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Warren Hardy was set to go to trial in April of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has put his case in limbo. As of right now, all jury trials are suspended until at least September, 2020.
In August of 2017, Hardy allegedly killed a Huntsville woman, kidnapped two other people at gunpoint, and tried to abduct a third.
On Wednesday, Hardy, his defense attorneys, the attorneys for the state of Alabama and Judge Chris Comer all met to talk about where Hardy’s case stands.
Larry Marsili, one of Hardy’s defense attorneys, said they are frustrated with the complications of the coronavirus, but so is everyone else. He’s focused on doing what they can for right now.
Marsili added they are open to different ideas to possibly speed up the process.
“With these uncertain times, certainly I think we’ve got to be open to suggestions for some alternatives," he said. “And if we come up with one we think is a good alternative we don’t have a problem pitching that to the court but at the same time we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the process just for the sake of getting it done.”
Marsili said there is a possibility this trial won’t even be able to start until this time next year. He said all they can do right now is be ready for when they eventually do go to trial.
