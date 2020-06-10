Long lines lead to frustration at Morgan County Courthouse

Jody Lewellen, the sales manager at Lynn Layton Chevrolet, says sales have been booming this spring, and registering those new cars is likely part of the problem. “A lot of people are home from work with nothing else to do because of the pandemic,” he said. “April and May were really good for the car business. Our inventory now is at an all-time low because of demand, and General Motors assembly plants were shut down for a couple of months.”