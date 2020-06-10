Limestone County NAACP leader hoping for more open conversation with police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -After a chaotic week of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the streets in the Tennessee Valley have been much quieter.
Wilbert Woodruff, the President of the Limestone County NAACP, said it’s sad it had to happen this way but we are beginning to see change in different parts of the country.
In North Alabama, Woodruff is hoping to see more open conversations with local law enforcement on what can be changed.
Both his chapter and the Madison County Chapter have submitted formal letters of reform ideas to local law enforcement. As of right now, they’re waiting to hear back.
Woodruff, said he is hoping law enforcement in Limestone County will hire a more diverse work force, increase sensitivity training, among other things.
“I’m hoping for a lot of similar changes and even probably more changes in the ways police officers conduct themselves when they interact with the public, especially when they interact with people of color," he said.
When asked about the idea of defunding the police, which has sparked a lot of controversy over the last few days, Woodruff said he would rather see more oversight going into budgets and funds redirected toward more training for officers.
As the protests slow down across the country, Woodruff hopes people of all colors will continue to recognize and support the Black Lives Matter movement. He said it’s important to continue these important conversations and get out and vote in every election.
“I would just like for our public to continue to peacefully protests and let it be known that this kind of violence by people that are sworn to protect and serve will not be tolerated by the citizens of these United States,” Woodruff said.
