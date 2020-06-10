HPD receives special chairs to honor fallen officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department received a special gift that will help them remember fallen brothers in blue.
The Texas-based group Saving a Hero’s Place donated three honor chairs. Each chair bears the name of a fallen officer.
Officers Eric Freeman and Daniel Golden each have their own chair.
STAC agent Billy Clardy III shares his chair with his namesake, Billy Clardy Jr.
All four of these officers were killed in the line of duty.
For the man who makes the chairs, this mission is personal.
“I did woodworking as a hobby when I graduated the academy in San Antonio. I lost a classmate in the line of duty a couple months later. I saw the loss in law enforcement a lot, unfortunately, when I started my career,” said Tommy Capell, executive director of Saving a Hero’s Place.
Saving a Hero’s Place has delivered more than 100 chairs to honor fallen officers across America.
