Health officials say protesters should consider COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are still concerned that gathering a lot of people in one place can increase the rate of infection.
Hundreds of people joined together to march, rally or protest in the last two weeks, which could have exposed them to COVID-19. That, and more people going back to work, encouraged the Alabama Department of Public Health to offer the advice to consider getting tested.
"People who are more commonly around large groups of people, whether that's in the business arena, they consider being tested on occasion to see what their status is,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with ADPH.
He recommends getting tested if you've been in a crowd setting of any kind.
“Testing capacity has become more available and more places are allowing testing without any symptoms,” said Willeford.
He also urges you to take notice of who is wearing PPE around you.
"That is something - if you’re in a large crowd for a long period of time, especially without a facial covering, or if there’s lots of other people without a facial covering,” said Willeford.
