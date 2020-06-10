GREAT NEWS: COVID-19 survivor goes home after 24 days on a ventilator

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It will never get old to share the story of COVID-19 survivors. Ervin ‘Jock’ Allen was on a ventilator for 24 days during his fight with COVID-19.
Ervin also had loved ones diagnosed with COVID-19 and as he was fighting for his life, he lost his precious mother to the virus.
Ervin got to leave UAB and go home Wednesday.
He talked to us from his hospital room at UAB before he was discharged.
Ervin, a 28-year-old from Jasper, was on UAB’s COVID-19 MICU and Special Care unit for more than 30 days.
Ervin is a lead technician on a professional NHRA drag racing team based in Birmingham.
It has been a tragic journey for Ervin during his COVID-19 battle. His mother Ms. Candace Allen was admitted six days prior to Ervin’s arrival at UAB.
A few days after that his sister Angel and then brother Chancellor were both confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Ervin’s fiance’ tested positive and then his mother lost her battle with COVID-19 on May 18.
Team owner Steve Johnson has been chronicling Ervin’s battle on the team’s Facebook page.
"With all the unrest going on, Jock and I want to be an example of being proactive and having lots of gratitude,” said Johnson. “No matter your race, being a blood relative, or being an employer, taking care of somebody in need is an opportunity to demonstrate love and compassion to a fellow human. Jock and I want to return to NHRA racing and winning asap, but more importantly we want to let people know Corona is real, so get educated.”
Ms. Allen’s funeral is June 12 near Jasper Alabama.
