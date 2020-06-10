Food City making Alabama debut in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food City is building a 54,000+ square foot supermarket in Albertville. It will be the anchor store at the new Albertville Marketplace on U.S. 431.
This will be the first Food City store in the state.
“We’re extremely excited to be opening our first store in Alabama. We look forward to serving the residents of Albertville and the surrounding areas and hope to have the opportunity to open additional stores in Alabama in the future,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.
Smith says it will be a great employment opportunity for people who live in the area.
Food City is a family-owned chain with just more than 100 stores in the Southeast.
Food City is also partly owned by the people who work in stores. Associates own nearly 12 percent of the company through a stock ownership plan.
It’s not yet clear when they expect the store to open.
