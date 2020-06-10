Decatur man arrested, accused of murdering his son

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a man accused of murdering his own son.
At approximately 9:13 p.m. Tuesday, the Decatur Police Department responded to the 1500 block of 19th Avenue SE in reference to a stabbing investigation.
Responding officers located a victim, Brandon Rincon, suffering from multiple lacerations and stab wounds. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.
Officers located Brandon’s father, Raul Rincon, at the residence. Raul was developed as a suspect.
On Wednesday, a warrant for Rincon’s arrest was obtained for murder.
Raul was located at his residence and taken into custody.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked on a $100,000 bond set per Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.
