Cold front brings a needed break from the humidity

A cold front is currently moving through the Tennessee Valley, a few stray showers and thunderstorms will still be possible for NE Alabama over the next few hours.
Behind the cold front is a much needed break from the heat and humidity, skies will clear out by overnight with cooler low temperatures in upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The breezy NW winds will stick around through the morning hours of Thursday with occasional wind gusts over 20 mph.
The rest of the week looks fantastic with highs in the middle to upper 80s and sunny skies, humidity levels will be very comfortable for this time of year. The weekend forecast also looks great with temperatures in the 80s, sunny skies and no chance of rain.
This fantastic stretch of weather will continue through Tuesday of next week before the humidity starts to creep back up. Our next best chance of any rain showers and storms will be late next week.
