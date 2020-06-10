Citizen Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform to present ideas at city council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new group is planning on making its first appearance in front of Huntsville City Council members Thursday night.
Its purpose: to gain transparency on how local law enforcement agencies respond to racial bias.
We were at the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform’s first press conference last Thursday.
That’s when they announced 10 written expectations they hope city leaders adopt. And these are separate from the NAACP’s list, but there are some similarities.
The liaison for the coalition, Angela Curry tells us one of them includes creating a citizen board that would report findings to the public.
And if someone had a complaint about an interaction with an officer, they could report to the board online instead of having to go the police station.
But Curry tells us they still need approval from Huntsville Police Department and the city council to make that board possible. The coalition also wants policy manuals for local agencies put online so there is full transparency.
“We have broad support, we have retired law enforcement officers involved, so it's not just a group of angry black people who want things to change. It's a cross sectional demographic of the entire area. We're trying to show that we are not trying to take over the law enforcement agencies in our state or in our local area but that we want to work in partnership,” Curry said.
Curry says her expectation is to be listened and responded to in a productive manner. She says she recognizes establishing the board will take time.
