Attorney says no charges filed against Athens City Schools superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - We’ve been working to learn more about a possible FBI investigation into the superintendent of Athens City Schools.
On Tuesday, FBI agents were seen bringing boxes out of Trey Holladay’s home.
His attorney says there are no charges filed against him at this time.
For now, all we know is that this could be linked to an over-appropriation of money coming from the state to the district.
State school board member Wayne Reynolds says the state superintendent had met with district board members about fixing this.
Holladay’s attorney wouldn’t comment on any questions regarding this meeting.
Here’s the statement that attorney sent on behalf of Holladay: "I am proud to be the Superintendent of Education for the Athens City School System. I have had the privilege of being an educator for over 35 years. There are absolutely no charges filed against me. I appreciate so much the overwhelming support from my friends and community.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.