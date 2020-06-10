Athens City Council approves downtown entertainment district

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council has approved a plan to designate a portion of downtown Athens as an entertainment district. It’ll be officially named “The Square Arts and Entertainment District”. The district will expand about a block in each direction around the county courthouse.
Tere Richardson, the executive director of Athens Main Street, told our news partners at the Athens News Courier that it’s up to the mayor to determine when the district will open. The idea has been floated for several months, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The city attorney says Athens is legally allowed to designate two entertainment districts so long as they each have at least four establishments allowed to sell alcohol within the district’s borders and the area is part of a main street program. Designating an area as an entertainment district allows patrons to purchase alcohol from one licensed seller and take it outside, provided they stay within the district.
