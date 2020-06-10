ADPH: Infant, teenager die after contracting COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of an infant and a teenager attributable to COVID-19.
ADPH says both of these patients tested positive for COVID-19.
The infant’s death is currently under review for underlying health problems.
Neither patient had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children (MIS-C).
Due to respect for the families of these patients and HIPAA guidelines, ADPH cannot release further details of these investigations.
ADPH did not release their counties of residenice.
“ADPH reminds that COVID-19 can be a deadly disease and that measures to reduce the risk of transmission should continue as our healthcare workers take care of patients and fight this virus,” the department said on social media.
