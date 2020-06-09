Virtual job fair connects students with north Alabama companies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic has complicated many things, including job hunting.
Businesses are starting to hire again, but for the class of 2020, they find themselves competing with more people for few jobs.
The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce put together a virtual job fair to help connect graduating seniors and college students with jobs and internships.
In about three weeks they filled two sessions with more than five hundred students signing up.
Tuesday is the first of those two sessions.
Students from UAH, UNA, Alabama A&M, Oakwood University and more will be participating.
They will listen to 20 different companies pitch their openings over Zoom. Afterwards they will be provided with contact info to get an application going.
Katelyn Sides-Baker says there will be part time, full time and internships available. She says she chamber hopes students want to stay and enjoy all the area has to offer.
“We started marketing this event to students probably two or three weeks so within that time we’ve had 520 students register. So they’re eager, they’re out there. They’re ready to learn about opportunities and get plugged into something,” Sides-Baker said.
If you couldn’t get a spot in this session, don’t worry Sides-Baker tells us they will have another one this summer, likely in July.
Below is the list of companies that will be participating in Tuesday&Thursdays session:
Aleta Technologies, Inc.
Army and Air Force Exchange Service
Conditioned Air Solutions
Domino's (Valley Pizza, Inc.)
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Future Designs, Inc.
Hexagon’s PPM Division
Iron Mountain Solutions
ITAC Solutions
Leonardo Electronics US Inc.
LSINC Corporation
MTS - Manufacturing Technical Solutions, Inc.
nou Systems
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, Inc.
PeopleTec, Inc.
Polaris
PPT Solutions
Science and Engineering Services, LLC (SES)
Sirius Technical Services
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.