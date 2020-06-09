Toyota Alabama donates 5,000 face masks to Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools received a donation of 5,000 face masks from Toyota Alabama.
Toyota employees produced the masks using existing resources and materials at their local plant while production lines were idle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were looking for opportunities to support the community," said Kim Ogles, Toyota Alabama corporate communications analyst. “In assessing community needs, we realized there was a huge gap in availability of face masks, so our team went to work.”
The district will use the masks as needs arise during the summer.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.