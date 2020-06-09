Talladega will have medical safety measures for fans

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - When the green flag waves at Talladega, it will be a full two months later than originally scheduled due to the pandemic.
The racetrack has room for 80,000 people in the stands, but will only be allowing 5,000 fans.
NASCAR simply isn’t ready to open the floodgates, but they are taking a slow step to let fans back in the stands.
Talladega is unique because it’s a super-speedway and it’s built where an Air Force base used to be.
That gives them a lot of room to be able to separate people using the stands and towers, and they're allowing 44 campers in.
NASCAR officials said Tuesday they’re limiting fans to a small number to start slow and go from there in states that will allow it, like Alabama, North Carolina and Florida.
During the pandemic, it's still imperative that large groups remember to stay as safe as possible to not contract or spread coronavirus.
"Doing your best to keep your distance as much as possible, I know that’s hard sometimes at larger gatherings, but hopefully you’re spaced apart in seating, and then the other thing is. I think it’s very advisable to take a facial covering with you,” says Alabama Department of Health Immunologist Dr. Wesley Willeford.
For their part, Talladega is mandating face coverings and temperature checks.
Those 5,000 tickets will be first come first serve, with those who had them prior to the April postponement given first priority.
Here’s the full list of what they are mandating to keep fans and industry members safe, courtesy of Talladega officials:
We are working with Alabama health and government officials to ensure the venue will be ready to provide a safe experience for all NASCAR fans in attendance. Amended safety protocols and procedures will be in effect that include:
- Strict adherence to the CDC-recommended 6’ social distancing will be mandated onsite
- All guests (age 3 and up) will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings*
- No tailgating prior or post event is permitted on property
- Guests will be directed to specific, spaced-out parking lots
- A sequenced ingress/egress procedure into the facility property/gates will be used to minimize large concentrations of personnel or guests
- Each guest will be screened prior to entering the event gates; initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check
- Entry and exits to the grandstands/towers, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms via the frontstretch concourse will adhere to social distancing guidelines
- Multiple handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances
- A “Clean Team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times
- Once in the grandstands/towers, fans will not be allowed to exit the property and return (considerations will be made for inclement weather)
- No coolers or ice/ice packs of any type will be permitted inside of the entry gates
- Clear bags, maximum size of 18″x18″x14″, will be allowed. These bags can contain pre-sealed and packaged food and beverage items, including alcohol
- No glass containers of any kind will be allowed
- Limited “Grab 'N' Go” economically-priced concessions, as well as limited track/NASCAR merchandise, will be available for purchase via cashless transactions
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.