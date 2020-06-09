Should you keep wearing a mask to prevent spreading COVID-19?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Health Organization released information yesterday that caused people to wonder... is it still helpful to wear a mask in public? The short answer? Yes.
COVID-19 is still an enigma, and to make things more challenging, there's a lot of fine details to understand.
"When we say asymptomatic, we mean a person who has contracted COVID-19 and does not and never will have symptoms,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, an Immunologist at the Jefferson County Department of Health.
Simply put, it's hard to keep track of those folks because they may never know they have it... leading to the second big term.
"Presymptomatic, that means you have contracted or come into contact with COVID-19 and you haven’t yet started to show symptoms but you will,” said Willeford.
That means you could be walking around just fine on Monday, spread the virus unknowingly, and be sick on Wednesday.
"Those are the people who would benefit from wearing the facial coverings out in public because it is impeding the virus from spreading person to person,” said Willeford.
He advises to keep wearing, washing, and wearing masks because it’s one of the only tools available to fight the virus so far.
"It’s not perfect, but it slows it down and may prevent the next person from getting infected with COVID-19,” said Willeford.
For their part, the CDC also still advises wearing a mask and social distancing.
