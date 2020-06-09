Scattered storms and humidity again today

Heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday but that is where it will end. A cold front will sweep through Wednesday afternoon bringing showers and storms for some. Some of these storms may be strong, the best threat of that is to the east of I-65. The front will also bring a much different air mass later in the day and into the end of the week. This means we are looking at some cooler and more comfortable air as we move into the end of the week. We will see plenty of sunshine through the end of the week and into the week and the humidity will be much lower with temperatures into the low to mid 80s.