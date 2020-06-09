Scattered storms and humidity again today

Happy Tuesday! We have seen some showers push through the Valley this morning and more are possible later today.
Tropical Depression Cristobal pushed north on Monday and is now into Missouri. While the center of the storm is well to our northwest, we are still seeing some of the impacts from the storm. Scattered showers out there this morning and we will see more this afternoon. We will see plenty of clouds just like Monday, but storms will be less organized and with the dynamics of Cristobal farther to the north, I don't expect any threat for severe storms today. High temperatures today will likely stay into the mid 80s this afternoon as humidity remains high today with another day of strong south wind gusts at 15 to 30 mph.
Heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday but that is where it will end. A cold front will sweep through Wednesday afternoon bringing showers and storms for some. Some of these storms may be strong, the best threat of that is to the east of I-65. The front will also bring a much different air mass later in the day and into the end of the week. This means we are looking at some cooler and more comfortable air as we move into the end of the week. We will see plenty of sunshine through the end of the week and into the week and the humidity will be much lower with temperatures into the low to mid 80s.
