Rubber bullet penetrates Huntsville protester’s leg

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s almost been a week since a Huntsville protest ended with tear gas and rubber bullets from law enforcement. The scars haven’t healed for one woman who joined the protest.
A rubber bullet lodged in her leg after getting shot by six bullets.
If you watch the video, we have a warning, some of the images might be hard to watch.
A rubber bullet is about one inch long.
Huntsville protester April Grubb, says deputies with the Madison County Sheriffs Office shot seven of them at her Wednesday, June 3.
She says six hit her, and she has the marks and wholes in her clothes to prove it.
“I have two to my right calf, one to left calf, one to left thigh, one to right thigh, and one to right side," said Grubb.
One of her wounds is deep. It’s because one of the long rubber bullets penetrated and got stuck in her leg.
“The first shot actually ended up becoming 100 percent embedded inside of my leg. Which was unbeknownst to anybody that looked at me, including myself. It stayed in there for over 13.5 hours,” said Grubb.
Grubb says Wednesday’s protesters including herself were peaceful. She admits the permit for the protest ended at 6:30. She says the shooting probably happened around 8 p.m.
She believes she had the right to stand near the Madison County Courthouse without having to fear for her life.
“After the permit expired, you know the Huntsville Police Department came on and said the the permit is over it’s time to go home. However, we all had the first amendment right to be there on public property. There’s no curfew in Huntsville Alabama there are no loitering signs around the courthouse,” said Grubb.
Grubb says its important for her to attend protests and speak out against injustice and inequality. She says after this experience, she doesn’t know if she’ll attend anymore.
Grubb says she plans to pursue all legal options after her injuries.
We reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brent Patterson. He says he’s never met Grubb, but he says the department is trained to use less than lethal force.
He says they didn’t use any force until some of the protesters started throwing items at members of law enforcement.
