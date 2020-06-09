Mazda Toyota partners with Brewer High School on training facility

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new partnership could pave a path for students in the Tennessee Valley to have new employment opportunities.
Mazda Toyota is utilizing a portion of the career development facilities at Brewer High School for training.
Employees are learning to buff, sand and paint vehicles.
This facility is already used by students in vocational programs.
Career tech director Jeremy Childers calls this a win-win for the district and Mazda Toyota.
“What a partnership that we can have with Mazda Toyota, with our kids and our instructor. We’ve got an instructor on site with them too that he’s going to be able to talk about with his students, Mazda Toyota and what that work experience will be like,” he said.
Mazda Toyota is able to use the space during the day since the school was closed due to the pandemic.
Workers will be training there through July.
