Lauderdale County Commission votes down moving Confederate statue

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vote on whether or not to move a Confederate statue from the front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse has failed.
It failed at Monday night’s county commission meeting when it didn’t get unanimous consent.
The vote was split with those who opposed it saying more discussion needs to happen over the legal ramifications of moving it.
Supporters want to see it relocated to a Florence City Cemetery.
A 2017 state law forbids moving a monument that has been there for more than 40 years and carries a $25,000 fine.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.