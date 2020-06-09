Lauderdale Co. commission does not vote on removal of confederate monument

The calls for police reform and racial equality have seen a new wave of people calling for confederate monuments to come down.

By Caroline Klapp | June 9, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 8:02 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the Lauderdale County Commission discussed a proposal calling for the removal of a Confederate monument at the front of the Lauderdale Courthouse.

According to our partners at the Times Daily, Commissioner Brad Holmes wanted to put the idea on the agenda for a vote.

However, Commissioners Fay Parker and Roger Garner said they need to evaluate the legal ramifications and consequences first, such as the cost of removal.

For example, there is a 2017 law in place that says cities are fined $25,000 for removing a monument that’s been in its place for at least 40 years.

But at Monday’s meeting Florence Mayor Steve Holt said a group of business owners would cover the relocation cost.

Mayor Holt suggested moving the statue off public property and to a private cemetery in the city.

Commissioner Holmes said the commission can’t delay a decision for long.

He also says he understands the location is part of the concern, since it is at the courthouse.