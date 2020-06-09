2 killed in semitrailer wreck in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck in Jackson County has left two people dead and another injured Tuesday afternoon.
Police at the scene say a semitrailer collided with a passenger vehicle in the 37000 block of U.S. 72 eastbound north of Stevenson.
Three people wee in the smaller vehicle. Two were killed. The other was taken to the hospital.
The victims’ names have not been released.
The truck driver had no reported injuries.
The wreck is still under investigation.
Police said bystanders helped the victims until help arrived.
