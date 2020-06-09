Huntsville foster home gets donation for new facility’s furniture

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harris Home for Children’s newest home will soon be completely furnished. That’s thanks to a donation from Frank Williams dealership.
The Harris Home is a foster home for children who come from neglected home situations.
A new facility on North Memorial Parkway will house a small group of teenage boys.
Executive director Reggie McKenzie says the new location has space for the children to grow and do more activities.
“It’s going to be very therapeutic. It’s going to open up some opportunities for some other training that we can do for the kids, so this is a very special place. So it’s very important for the community. It’s very important for Harris home. The state of Alabama is just waiting on us to open this home. Because it gives them an opportunity to place other kids throughout the state, and particularly here in Huntsville, Alabama,” he said.
The donation provides a very needed piece of furniture: beds for the children.
McKenzie hopes to get them moved in very soon.
