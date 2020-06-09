Hot, humid Wednesday ahead

Wednesday will be very hot and humid again with temps in the upper 80s. A cold front will move in from the west during the morning hours bringing more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
Behind the cold front is a much needed break from the heat and humidity. Skies will clear out by Wednesday night with cooler overnight low temperatures in upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The rest of the week looks fantastic with highs in the middle to upper 80s and sunny skies. Humidity levels will be very comfortable.
The weekend forecast also looks great for now with temperatures in the 80s, sunny skies and little to no chance of rain.
