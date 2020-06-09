Governor’s proclamation focuses on intake procedures at Alabama prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Under new guidelines, inmates arriving at Alabama prisons from county jails will be quarantined for 14 days.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a Supplemental State of Emergency proclamation Tuesday that seeks to mitigate the stress COVID-19 has put on correctional facilities across the state.
The goal is to “mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities by ensuring that inmates arriving from the county jails will be processed according to prevailing medical standards."
Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Mike Dunn announced a 30-day moratorium on inmate intakes on March 20.
The Department of Corrections has now been directed to "identify opportunities to resume intake to pre-COVID-19 levels as soon as practicable.”
The governor’s proclamation states counties housing and providing medical care to state inmates will be reimbursed for additional costs.
The Alabama Department of Corrections issued a response to the governor’s supplemental proclamation. It says:
