Foscue, Burns await MLB draft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two north Alabama natives hope dreams will come true Wednesday night.
Grissom alum Justin Foscue and Decatur alum Tanner Burns expected to be picked in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.
“It’s been a great experience, because I’ve worked so hard for this my whole entire life,” Foscue said via phone. “I’ve been working for this day tomorrow, and the fact that, I’ve put in the work, I’ve had success over the years, and you know, I’m starting to experience all this stuff. this year is a little different because of the circumstances, but it’s a pretty cool experience to go through and it feels really good.”
As a sophomore Foscue was named to numerous all-American list, and was outstanding during his junior campaign before the season was cut short due to the Pandemic.
Burns shined at Auburn. Burns with a record of 14-9 with a 2.86 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 37 appearances.
The 2020 MLB draft will be different for players. It will be a virtual draft, five round total. The first round gets underway Wednesday, with round two through five Thursday. Players that go undrafted will ave signing bonuses capped at at $20,000 per player.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.