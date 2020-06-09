Fatal Meridianville accident closes US-231/431

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department closed a portion of US-231/431 in Meridianville on Tuesday following a fatal crash.
Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc (HEMSI) confirmed a two-vehicle accident resulted in multiple injuries and one death.
Of the five involved, four are currently in critical condition with serious injuries.
One was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.