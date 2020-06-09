Decatur police release details of two recent burglary arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department released details of two unrelated burglary arrests on June 5.
TIMOTHY SCOTT PERRY
On May 31, the Decatur Police Department responded to the 2300-block of Williamsburg Court SW in reference to a burglary that had just occurred.
Officers responded to the area and located a suspect, who was identified as Timothy Scott Perry. Officers then met with the victims and discovered that Perry had made entry into their residence armed with a knife. Perry attempted to assault one of the residents with the knife, but they were able to defend themselves.
On June 4, a warrant was obtained for Perry’s arrest for burglary in the first degree.
On June 5, Perry was located and placed under arrest.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked in lieu of a $50,000.00 bond, as set by District Court Judge Shelly Waters.
MIGUEL FRANCISCO RAMIREZ
On June 5, the Decatur Police Department responded to the 1800-block Chestnut Street SE in reference to a burglary.
Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who was suffering from multiple lacerations. The suspect was identified as Miguel Francisco Ramirez.
Ramirez unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and assaulted them causing physical injury. Ramirez was placed into custody and charged with burglary in the first degree.
Ramirez was transported to the Morgan County Jail without incident. Ramirez is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
The victim was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.
No further details are available at this time.
