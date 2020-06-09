Decatur drug house bust leads to 5 arrests

5 suspects arrested in a Decatur drug house bust on June 4. (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 9, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 1:13 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested five people following multiple complaints in reference to a potential area drug house.

On June 4, investigators arrived at a residence on the 1600-block of Jackson Street SE and made contact with five subjects. They were Cynthia Kennedy, Jamey Waits, Leslie Cooper, Joshua Hill, and Amy Taylor.

While searching the residence, investigators located a quantity of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

All five subjects were placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan County Jail for their respective charges:

  • Cynthia Kennedy - two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence (bond total: $2,300.00)
Cynthia Kennedy (Source: Decatur Police Department)
  • Jamey Waits - unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond total: $1,300.00)
Jamey Waits (Source: Decatur Police Department)
  • Leslie Cooper - loitering in a drug house (bond total: $300.00)
Leslie Cooper (Source: Decatur Police Department)
  • Joshua Hill - loitering in a drug house (bond total: $300.00)
Joshua Hill (Source: Decatur Police Department)
  • Amy Taylor - loitering in a drug house (bond total: $300.00)
Amy Taylor (Source: Decatur Police Department)

No further information is available at this time.

