Decatur drug house bust leads to 5 arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested five people following multiple complaints in reference to a potential area drug house.
On June 4, investigators arrived at a residence on the 1600-block of Jackson Street SE and made contact with five subjects. They were Cynthia Kennedy, Jamey Waits, Leslie Cooper, Joshua Hill, and Amy Taylor.
While searching the residence, investigators located a quantity of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.
All five subjects were placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan County Jail for their respective charges:
- Cynthia Kennedy - two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence (bond total: $2,300.00)
- Jamey Waits - unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond total: $1,300.00)
- Leslie Cooper - loitering in a drug house (bond total: $300.00)
- Joshua Hill - loitering in a drug house (bond total: $300.00)
- Amy Taylor - loitering in a drug house (bond total: $300.00)
No further information is available at this time.
