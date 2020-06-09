B’ham city leader weighs in on whether the city would consider defunding BPD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the weekend, a crowd of protesters chanted “Go home, Jacob” as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey left a protest near his home. Moments earlier, Frey was asked if he would defund the Minneapolis Police Department to which he answered “No.” The city council, however, soon after decided to explore the concept.
Closer to home, during a Saturday protest in Hoover, Birmingham received some criticism from protesters about the amount of money given to the police department versus social services.
“$90 million-plus for the police and $50,000 for social services. That is at 1800-fold difference,” said protester Robert Rosencrans.
The term “defunding police” to some may sound like completely dismantling departments, but head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama Randall Marshall explained that is not what most protesters wanted.
“The notion of defunding the police or divesting the police is the notion of taking away some of the work that’s been lumped on them over the years: putting police in schools, having police handle mental health crisis, having police handle homelessness. What were asking for is to take those resources that are going to police departments for those things and get them into other facilities and personnel that will deal with the root cause,” Marshall explained.
Birmingham City Councilor and Chair of the Public Safety Committee Hunter Williams said he was proud of the progress the Birmingham Police Department had made over the years to match the demographic of the community which he said helped build the relationship between neighbors and officers.
As for defunding Birmingham PD, Williams said it would take compromise.
“I think that it’s a very good thing that we have conversations with the community, not at the community, about what their expectations are from a law enforcement perspective and how they want those expectations met. You cannot defund the police and at the same time want to pick up the phone and call police for help. There has to be a happy medium, but I think we are can get there,” said Williams.
Williams added the community would need to step up and speak out against crime for a new system of community policing to work.
According to Williams the city’s Public Safety Committee is planning to meet next week to discuss how to make BPD even more efficient.
